It has been three years since Sequoia High School changed its nickname from the “Cherokees” to the “Ravens,” but a Redwood City-based baseball team of mostly Sequoia students brought back a bit of the old school this summer.

The Cherokees did the “Purple Reign” proud, as the team of 15-and-under baseball players claimed the first-ever Birdman Bats Summer Series championship Sunday at Sea Cloud Park with an 11-2 win over San Mateo-based Starting Line Up. Donning the old-school Sequoia-style uniforms, the Cherokees rode some dominant pitching through the three-game playoff format, advancing to the title game with wins of 11-0 over the SF Rascals in the quarterfinals, and 8-2 over the SF Mustangs in the semis.

Cherokees baseball Morgan Winfield

Cherokees reliever Morgan Winfield fired three no-hit innings against SLU in Sunday’s Birdman Bats championship game.
SLU baseball Cooper Hipps

SLU shortstop Cooper Hipps turns a double play Sunday at Sea Cloud Park.

