It has been a perfect summer for Starting Line Up in the Birdman Bats Summer Series.
San Mateo-based SLU went undefeated during the regular season in the new summer baseball league for junior-varsity and incoming high school players, and continued their winning streak in Wednesday’s playoff opener with a 5-4 win over the Toros of South San Francisco. It took some late-inning magic to keep the streak intact though.
Trailing by two runs heading into their final at-bat, SLU rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth. No. 5 hitter Jacob Giessner delivered a two-run single to tie it then came around to score with a balk call sending him home for the go-ahead run.
“He was throwing slow, I was just looking for a pitch that I wanted to hit, and I found one,” Giessner said. “I just let it rip and it worked out.”
It was the first come-from-behind win of SLU this summer, according to manager Mitchell Swanson. The team — composed of mostly incoming Serra players — has been rolling over most of the league, including the first meeting with the Toros, a game that ended in a 24-1 victory for SLU.
The 10-team Birdman Bats league has been a hit, though. Featuring teams spanning the Peninsula from San Francisco to Palo Alto, the league founded by Sacred Heart Prep baseball manager Sean McMillan has taken the place of the old-school Colt League.
“The baseball’s been pretty good,” Swanson said. “You definitely get your better guys, your worse guys out here. But that’s what summer baseball is for, is to kind of figure out where you stand on that list and figure out if you need to get better ... whatever you need to do to kind of figure out where you’re at going into that high school year.”
Giessner is one of the new additions at SLU on a team that includes a mix of new and old. The 14-year-old joined the team this summer after playing for the San Francisco Seagulls and the BSA Titans in previous summers.
SLU’s core group of veteran players includes: Aaron Minton, Nolan Hahm, Cooper Hipps, Brody Crudeli, Milo Morelli and Julio Calderon.
The Toros were fronted by incoming El Camino freshman Carlos Alcala Jr., who was nails both sides of the ball. On the mound, Alcala made the start, working four innings while striking out three. At one point, he set down eight straight SLU batters, and departed after the Toros jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth.
“He’s been really good,” Toros manager Nico Delgado said. “He’s made some big strides with his pitching and his hitting overall. That was his longest outing of the summer.”
At the plate, Alcala anchored the No. 3 spot in the batting order, going 2 for 3 with a double and run scored.
“He did a pretty good job over the [summer],” Delgado said. “He started driving the baseball toward the end really well. A lot of bright spots there.”
SLU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first, but the Toros countered with a two-spot in the second on a two-run double by Nicholas Jang. SLU tied it in the bottom of the frame on an RBI groundout by Calderon to score Crudeli. In the fifth, the Toros took the lead back when Rocco Bromaghim greeted a new SLU reliever with a two-run single to make it 4-2.
Jang and Bromaghim finished with two hits apiece.
But once SLU took the lead back in the sixth, reliever Jace Peavey emerged to close it out. The only glitch in Peavey’s outing was a two-out walk, but he promptly induced a two-out popup to end it.
“Jace has been a little firecracker everywhere,” Swanson said. “He’ll play third, he’ll play second, he’ll play short, he’ll play catcher for us too. He’ll do whatever you want, whatever it takes. He’s a good player all around, and anytime he can be on the bump, it’s a good idea.”
The Toros end their summer with a 2-8 record, but Wednesday’s one-run loss was something of a moral victory. To open the summer campaign, the Toros yielded 59 total runs in four straight losses. Over the last four games, the Toros have had two one-run losses.
SLU advances through the single-elimination, eight-team playoff format, and will be back in action Saturday. In other Birdman Bats playoff action Wednesday, the SF Mustangs topped All In Baseball of Atherton 9-1 at Sacred Heart Prep, and the Cherokees of Redwood City topped the SF Rascals 11-0 at Sequoia High School. PenCities meets the Palo Alto Sticks in a first-round playoff matchup Thursday at Sea Cloud Park at 5 p.m.
