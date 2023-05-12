Girls’ lacrosse
CCS quarterfinals
Menlo School 13, Woodside 10
The Knights rallied from a second-half deficit to beat the Wildcats and advance to the CCS quarterfinals.
Seventh-seeded Menlo will take on rival and No. 2 seed Sacred Heart Prep at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Gators had a first-round bye.
Menlo (7-9) led 6-3 and halftime, but Woodside (14-5) came out firing in the second, outscoring the Knights 6-2 to take a 9-8 lead. Kylie Jones tied the game with just under 12 minutes to play in the match. It was the first of three unanswered goals for the Knights, with Marin Yamada and Hannah Bernthal giving Menlo an 11-9 lead.
Woodside cut the deficit to one on a goal with six minutes left, but Yamada pushed the lead back to two with 5:47 to play and Ellie Knoll added an insurance goal with over two minutes left.
Yamada scored four goals and assisted on a fifth to lead Menlo. Ari Kaufman and Elia Choe each added a pair of goals, with Choe assisting on two more. Hannah Bernthal and Madison Vitro each had two assists for Menlo. Knights’ goaltender Devon Schaefer came up big, finishing with 10 saves.
Woodside was led by Farah Caldwell, who finished with four goals. Madi Escobar added a hat trick and Nikki Trikas scored twice for the Wildcats.
In other action ...
No. 8 Menlo-Atherton (5-12) hammered No. 9 Monte Vista Christian (16-4), 15-4, to advance to the quarterfinals where the Bears will take on top-seeded St. Ignatius (15-3) at 5 p.m. Friday.
Boys’ lacrosse
CCS first round
Menlo-Atherton, Menlo and Sacred Heart Prep into semifinals
Menlo-Atherton, the No. 8 seed, held off No. 9 Serra, 11-8, to advance to the semifinals of the CCS tournament. The Bears will face No. 1 St. Ignatius (16-3) at 3:30 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal match.
SHP (14-6), the No. 2 seed, had a first-round bye and will now host No. 10 Live Oak (16-2), which upset No. 7 Mitty (7-8), 9-8.
Third-seeded Menlo (10-6) also had a first-round bye and will host No. 6 St. Francis (10-6) at 4 p.m. Friday. The Lancers topped No. 11 Los Altos, 15-7.
