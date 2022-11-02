No. 3 Menlo-Atherton (19-14) took care of business in the quarterfinals with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-27, 25-16 win at home over No. 6 Los Gatos (11-14). The Bears will now face an all-PAL Bay Division matchup in the semifinals, hosting No. 10 Carlmont Thursday night at 7 p.m. M-A swept the season series from Carlmont, but had its hands full the last time the two teams met Oct. 6 in a back-and-forth five-set final 25-10, 23-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-11.
No. 10 Carlmont (14-15) scored another upset in the quarterfinals with a 17-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 win at No. 2 Mountain View (23-8). The Scots previously defeated No. 7 Palo Alto in Saturday’s CCS opener.
No. 1 Aragon (22-9) made quick work of No. 8 Prospect (20-10) with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-11 sweep. The Dons advance to Thursday’s semifinal round to host No. 5 Lynbrook at 7 p.m.
No. 4 Capuchino (21-9), hosting its first-ever CCS playoff match, earned the win with a sweep 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 of No. 5 Aptos (12-15). The Mustangs will now travel to No. 1 Santa Cruz for Thursday’s semifinals.
No. 9 Westmoor (17-19) saw their season end with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-16 loss at No. 1 Santa Cruz (23-7). The road warrior Rams racked up 200 miles of travel in facing their two CCS opponents, Soledad and Santa Cruz.
No. 6 Half Moon Bay (13-18) pulled off a stunner, sweeping 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 at no. 3 Menlo School (14-16). The Cougars now travel to Santa Cruz for Thursday’s semifinals to face No. 2 Harbor.
No. 5 Mercy-Burlingame (21-9) knocked out WBAL Foothill rival No. 4 Notre Dame-Belmont (17-15) for the second straight year with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 win. The Crusaders will now travel to No. 1 Carmel for Thursday’s semifinal round.
No. 5 Crystal Springs Uplands (15-10) was eliminated in a 25-11, 25-18, 25-13 loss to No. 4 Castilleja (17-13).
