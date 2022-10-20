Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Despite finishing as co-Bay Division champions with Carlmont, the Aragon girls’ golf team still had to play one more match to see if the Dons could qualify for the Central Coast Section team tournament.
Aragon and Carlmont split their dual meet matches this season to finish 9-1. But due to scoring differential, the Scots earned the top automatic CCS bid from the PAL.
The PAL gets two automatic berths, however, so Aragon, Bay Division third-place finisher Hillsdale and undefeated Ocean Division champion Woodside met for a three-way match at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo to determine the PAL’s second CCS spot.
Led by freshman Kate Chong, Aragon put together its best match of the season, finishing with a season-low 212.
“We shaved off 16 strokes (from our previous team low),” said Aragon head coach Mike Loy. “The best score we’ve had (this season) was a 226 versus Mills. … We were trending about 230, depending on who I put in (the starting lineup). … I didn’t expect this. I expected about 220. More realistically, 225. The girls really pulled through.”
All six of Aragon’s golfers posted sub-50 rounds, with the top five counting toward the team score. Chong, who is among the favorites to win the PAL individual championship next week, finished with a 4-over 39 to claim low-round honors. Sophia Dioli came in with a 41, Grace Tao a 42, Hannah Lin a 44 and Bridget Stewart was the final scoring player, finishing with a 46.
But even the Dons’ sixth golfer, Addison Padian, came in with a 49.
Woodside, which went a perfect 10-0 in winning the Ocean Division title, finished a surprising second in the three-team match, finishing with a 246.
“This was a huge, huge stepping stone for our team,” said Woodside head coach Chris Dawkins. “Our last loss was September of last year. We went 7-3 last season and didn’t get moved up (to the Bay), so we said we’ll put on a bigger show this year.
“We feel extremely accomplished and extremely satisfied (with Wednesday’s result).”
Katelyn Fung, the Wildcats’ No. 2 golfer, put together one of her best rounds of the season and finished one shot behind Aragon’s Chong, carding a 5-over 40. Her teammate Ava Chotai, Woodside’s No. 1, finished in a three-way tie for third with a 44, sharing the spot with Aragon’s Lin and Hillsdale’s Kayla Truong.
“Katelyn and Ava were back and forth all season,” Dawkins said. “They complement each other very well.”
Hillsdale, despite a third-place finish in the Bay Division this season, was at a disadvantage as the Knights’ top golfer, Ashlyn Johnson, missed the match to play in a junior tournament in Hawaii.
“We were there to compete, yes, but we knew we might not get our best score (with Johnson’s absence),” said Hillsdale head coach David Godoy. “But I’m super proud of the girls who came out today and showed what they got.”
The Knights’ top two finishers were Truong, who finished in a tie for third with the 44, and Ava Sakai, who was playing in the No. 1 spot. She finished with a 49.
“I have to give [Truong] props. She pulled into the parking lot at her car broke down,” Godoy said. “She showed some grit. Her last round was a 43 and was totally excited by [her 44 Wednesday].
“She said he missed a few tee shots and her score could have been better. I like to hear that. She was pumped she got a 44.”
