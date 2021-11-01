Someone should teach them: Someone parks regularly in a red zone to pick up kids from school on the corner of Niles and Cedar avenues in San Bruno, it was reported 2:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
MILLBRAE
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole luggage, electronic devices, personal devices and other items worth approximately $6,000 from a car parked on the corner of Crystal Springs Road and Skyline Boulevard, it was reported 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Robbery. Someone committed a strong-arm robbery on the 900 block of El Camino Real and stole approximately $250 worth of items, it was reported 1:56 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
Arrest. Someone on the 500 block of Broadway was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, it was reported 1:04 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Citation. A man received a citation for stealing $29 worth of merchandise from a store on the first block of South El Camino Real, it was reported 8:26 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for battery and intoxication in a public place on the 110 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 5:47 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
