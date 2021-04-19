MILLBRAE
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on the 1200 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, damaged the ignition and took paperwork from the glove compartment, it was reported on Wednesday, March 31.
Vandalism. Someone vandalized a mailbox on the 100 block of View Terrace between 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 and 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Burglary. Someone stole property valued at $150 from a business on the 200 block of Adrian Road, it occurred between Thursday, February 25 and 4:23 p.m. Monday, March 29.
Cited. Someone who shoplifted from a store on the 500 block of El Camino Real was located and cited, it was reported at 12:56 p.m. Monday, March 29.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone moved a Millbrae resident’s surveillance camera on the 300 block of Elder Avenue, it occurred at 4:33 a.m. Saturday, March 27.
SAN BRUNO
Grand theft. Someone cut the lock on an electric scooter worth $2,000 on Commodore Drive and stole it, it was reported at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday, April 7.
Petty theft. Someone stole $339 worth of items from a second-floor office on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Sixth Avenue, it was reported at 8:58 a.m. Monday, April 5.
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on Crestmoor Drive and stole tools, it was reported at 7:44 a.m. Friday, April 2.
Stolen vehicle. A green Honda Civic was stolen on Fleetwood Drive, it was reported at 10:29 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
Suspicious person. Someone wearing a Louis Vuitton face mask, gray jacket, pink shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and a blue and black backpack was yelling racial slurs at customers on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:42 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
