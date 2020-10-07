Editor,

In response to your editorial regarding Measures R and Y, you’ve missed the point of why San Mateans want and need Measure Y. The General Plan process and trust in the City Council to do their job and represent the concerns of the community should be all that we need, however, we’ve clearly seen that the council is unduly influenced by development and outside interests over those of San Mateans. Despite the General Plan process, three votes of the City Council can change anything in the General Plan, and the public process becomes meaningless. Absolutely meaningless.

Measure Y does not interfere with the GP process; changes to Measure Y’s development standards can be proposed during the GP process. Measure Y gives citizens the power to approve the proposed changes at the end of the update. San Mateans are rightly concerned about development that serves the needs of real estate investors and corporate interests over the needs of the community. The lies in the countless Measure R fliers we have all received in the mail, funded by big money, claim to have “Hero’s backs.” The only thing that they have is hero’s backs up against the wall of market rate rents that line the pockets of the big money real estate investors and developers. Voter approval gives all San Mateans a way to balance development and counter the undue influence of big money and hold the City Council to account.

Measure Y will prevent gentrification and land grabs in San Mateo.

R. Eaton

San Mateo

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription