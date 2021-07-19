Editor,
Mr. Oberg in his letter to the editor on July 13, states that the Republican party wants to “whitewash” the teaching of the problem of racism in America’s history. The facts suggest otherwise.
The 13th Amendment abolished slavery and was approved by the 38th Congress. The Civil Rights Act of 1866 passed the 39th Congress. The 14th Amendment declared that all persons born or naturalized in the U.S. were citizens and penalized states that abridged voting rights and was approved by the 39th. The 15th Amendment forbade the states from denying voting on the basis of race and was approved by the 41st.
The Civil Rights Act of 1875 barred discrimination in public accommodations or conveyances and passed the 43rd. The Civil Rights Act of 1957 created a commission to abolish obstructions of voting rights by state officials and passed the 85th. The Civil Rights Act of 1960 introduced criminal penalties for those obstructing federal court orders and passed the 86th.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination on race, color, religion, sex and passed the 88th. Voting Rights Act of 1965 suspended the use of literacy tests and other voter disqualification devices for 5 years and passed the 89th. The Civil Rights Act of 1968 prohibited discrimination in the sale of or rental of housing and passed the 90th.
In all these amendments and acts, the Democratic Party was split in their votes in favor and the Republican Party was overwhelmingly in favor.
Philip Hage
Woodside
