Editor,
In response to letter writer Philip Hage, giving credit to Republicans who supported voting, civil rights and other federal legislation in times past, I say it’s admirable. Do you think you could prevail on present-day Republicans to do the same? These are issues in need of widespread support as much as they ever have in the past. Thanks.
Nancy Crabbe
San Carlos
