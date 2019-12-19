Editor,
While I understand the value of the San Mateo County Community College School District having a gym as a revenue center in lieu of a cost center, I take issue with vague generalities about finances stated in, “There’s been quite a bit of progress,” in the Dec. 16 edition of the Daily Journal.
For example, the article states that the “San Mateo athletic facility generates millions annually for the school system’s budget.” Really?
Given SMCCCD’s 2018-19 financial statement, the San Mateo Athletic Club generates less than half a million in profit, pays for no materials and supplies and has no capital outlay, maintenance or utilities. SMAC had a revenue of over $5.3 million, personnel expenses of over $4.4 million (of which $3.9 million went to salaries of EXOS staff) and transferred out $399,000 for a net profit of $487,631 in 2017-18. Money comes in from members-only fees, money goes out to pay staff; cost for toilet paper, pool chemicals and all the other infrastructure needs are absorbed by the taxpayer-supported district. District “enterprise” activities are supposed to be self-supporting.
The article indicated that profits are funneled back into “the school system’s budget.” That would be great. However, Community, Continuing and Corporate Education had a deficit of $400,000, the bookstore lost $700,000 though given cafeteria profits of $55,000 and SMAC’s $487,000 and the net loss last year was only about $500,000.
While I can understand losses when running a nonprofit educational institution supported with taxpayer dollars, is losing money part of the “cost of doing business” at profit centers? Where are those millions that SMAC generates for the district budget to help students?
Michael Reiner
San Carlos
