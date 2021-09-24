Editor,
Pertaining Mr. Isoardi’s letter (Sept.21 edition of the Daily Journal), what do you expect when our elected representatives who are supposed to represent their constituents thumb their noses at us and do the bidding of their donors?
As long as you continue to vote for Democrats and Republicans, there is no one to speak for you. Both parties take special interest campaign contributions, which is nothing but legalized bribery.
There was a recall election of Gov. Newsom, and there were no viable third-party candidates. The Democrats and Republicans made sure that you would never hear another voice. You see it in every debate run and controlled by the two-party corporate system. It was a joke, but the joke was on all of us as Gov. Newsom turned around not hours later and signed Senate bills 9 and 10 into law.
Our elected representatives should have represented the wants and needs of their constituents. People pleaded with them to oppose SB 9 and SB 10. In San Mateo County, if we had elected officials who listened to the voters, they would have fought vigorously, and would have continued to fight the ridiculous self-serving Scott Wiener initiatives.
So, the next time you vote, remember who betrayed you — Newsom, Mullin, Ting — all on big money payrolls or trying to climb the political ladder on the backs of those they are supposed to look out for.
Cynthia Marcopulos
South San Francisco
