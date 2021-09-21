Editor,
Two days after his recall election, Gov. Gavin Newsom cleverly waited to sign two bills, Senate bills 9 and 10, into law. SB 9 requires cities to let single-family property owners build up to four houses on their lot, SB 10 would allow as many as 10 units.
SB 9 was opposed across the state for taking away local control from cities and damaging neighborhoods for the benefit of developers. SB 10 also subverts democracy by allowing city councils to ignore voter approved initiatives, like Measure Y in San Mateo, in violation of the state Constitution. It basically silences voter voices.
What the hell kind of government do we have and are supporting here? It’s more like an autocracy than a democracy.
We need a government who protects our single family zoned neighborhoods for all who have worked very hard, with lots of sacrifice, to earn the right to live and raise their families there. This will only create more market rate housing and does not include affordable housing. Also, properties that developers do not buy will plummet in value and houses they buy will get bid up. Local communities will have no input into future development. The government needs to subsidize below-market housing in many areas outside of single family zoned areas, and there are lots, especially with people working at home with less need for office buildings.
Gary Isoardi
San Mateo
