Editor,
Thank you, Daily Journal, for publishing Sen. Josh Becker’s guest perspective on transit coordination. And thank you, Sen. Becker, for your continuing efforts to improve public transit. These enhancements often focus on better connections and ease of a universal payment system, but the planning and coordination that you advocate will also have benefits in improving the health of our climate with less burning of fossil fuels.
