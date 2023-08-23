A well-functioning and seamless transportation network across the Bay, bolstered by safety measures, grade separations and the rebirth of Dumbarton Rail, are all pivotal to the success of public transportation in our region.
Last year, I authored the Seamless Transit Act to provide for schedule coordination, fare coordination, better signage and data sharing between the 27 overlapping transit agencies in the Bay Area, and I remain committed to achieving the goal of integration of public transit.
This year, California was confronted with a looming fiscal cliff that threatened to degrade the Bay Area’s public transit operations and cut service, which would have had severe ramifications for traffic for residents who rely on public transportation.
Simply put: We cannot afford to lose access to, and quality of, public transit across the Bay.
To preserve a robust transit system that keeps running and improves over time, my legislative colleagues and I advocated for $5.1 billion over five years in the state budget. It was not initially in the governor’s budget proposal, but the Bay Area delegation fought hard to get it included.
Unfortunately, this money only filled part of the funding gap and we have been considering every possible option for additional revenue sources. To secure long-term solutions, our transit agencies need sustainable funding while they actively work to increase ridership to pre-pandemic levels and improve accessibility for all.
Senate Bill 532 brought awareness of the need to address the infrastructure fiscal cliff and find a more stable, cohesive, safe and reliable travel experience. We heard loud and clear the concerns about a bridge toll and thus decided to hold the bill and have more discussions across the Bay Area caucus on any possible alternatives. This discussion accelerated the conversation on the need for serious, long-term solutions to the budget shortfall that will keep services running and continue improvements in safety and convenience to regrow ridership.
Some agencies have already taken encouraging steps. SamTrans, VTA, Caltrain and BART are participating in the Clipper START means-based discount program. These efforts are part of their equity program to boost ridership and introduce clean, reliable public transportation options. Additionally, both SamTrans and VTA have launched their own micro-transit programs to help riders solve the so-called “last mile problem” that better connects travelers between their homes and their destinations.
Here on the Peninsula, two transformative actions have been my focus.
First, we must build grade separations along the Caltrain corridor to allow cars to pass under the train tracks. These grade separations will be increasingly critical as Caltrain moves to launch more frequent service as its 2040 business plan calls for as many as eight trains per hour in each direction between San Jose and San Francisco. This allows for quiet zones, where the rail authorities can establish locations along the train line to prohibit train horns.
Unfortunately, grade separations are now almost prohibitively expensive — often more than $300 million each — and can no longer be solely the responsibility of the cities to plan.
The old ways no longer work.
I’ve pushed Caltrain to come up with a comprehensive strategy, and although it is early in its efforts, Caltrain staff is actively working on coalition-building and advocacy amongst the cities on its corridor.
Building the Dumbarton Rail would also be a transformative project for our region, creating a direct and easily accessible connection between an area where housing is more affordable and one where more jobs are located. This critical project has received significant support and would connect the East Bay to Caltrain in my district. We own the right-of-way, making it a more reliable option for transit. Its cost is substantially less expensive than finishing the projected $9 billion San Jose BART extension or Caltrain’s projected $6.7 billion San Francisco extension.
Recent achievements, such as securing $377 million in federal funding to complete Caltrain electrification, demonstrate our commitment to enhancing public transportation. Electrification promises faster and more frequent travel, but we must pair it with grade separations to fully realize its potential.
I am advocating for an integrated approach to ensure transit across the Bay Area flourishes while maintaining a strong focus on serving the needs of riders. We all agree a functional and improved public transit system benefits us all and that the Bay Area will thrive if we continue to pursue efficient, accessible and environmentally friendly transportation options for generations to come. We must not lose sight of the broader aspects of public transportation on the Peninsula that require our resources and support.
Josh Becker-D-Menlo Park, represents District 13 in the California Senate. He is a member of the Senate Committee on Transportation.
