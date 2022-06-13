Editor,
I’m sorry I voted 10 times.
I didn’t mean to. I’m honestly sorry it happened. But I didn’t commit election fraud. It was completely legal.
I was one of 4 million voters in the June 8 election. California has almost 40 million people, but only 10% of us voted. That means my one ballot counted for 10 people — myself and 9 others.
OK, not everyone can vote. Children and visitors can’t. California has 27 million registered voters, but only 15% of us did. So maybe I only voted 7 times.
But it’s hard. Voting for so many people isn’t easy for us voters. It’s tough to make decisions for people we don’t even know. We try, but sometimes we make mistakes. We only have 10% of California’s wisdom. We need help.
Please don’t make me vote 10 times again.
Jim Heldberg
Pacifica
(0) comments
