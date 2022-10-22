As former San Mateo mayors, we are saddened to see San Mateo’s culture of respect, tolerance, transparency and civility deteriorating. For decades, councilmembers practiced an “agree to disagree” philosophy that served our community well and made our citizens proud; however, that practice, as well as San Mateo’s culture, seems lost on Councilmember Amourence Lee.
“Dirty” politics have never been practiced in San Mateo until the recent antics of Councilmember Lee who has launched a shockingly vicious smear campaign against District 5 candidate Rod Linhares.
Despite appropriate answers to her constant questioning, Lee continues to attack Linhares with twisted truths, fabrications and unbecoming character assassination. Linhares is a highly respected, well-liked 30-year resident who is admired by colleagues, neighbors and friends and who was strongly encouraged to run for office by civic and community leaders throughout San Mateo. Instead of focusing on the real issues facing San Mateo residents every day, Lee has focused solely on a national issue over which the council has no real purview. Clearly a power play, Lee’s behavior is offensive and has no place in San Mateo. Her misinformation campaign has created unprecedented divisiveness, disrespect and anger in our community.
Please join us in encouraging Councilmember Lee to stop the devious tactics and behave in a civil manner becoming of a councilmember. If she doesn’t, our residents can look forward to many years of continued toxicity at City Hall and the complete erosion of our culture of respect and tolerance.
The letter writers are former mayors of San Mateo.
