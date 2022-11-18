Editor,
Letter writer Dave Cohen’s comments in the Nov. 17 Daily Journal regarding Councilmember Amourence Lee’s conduct is spot on.
Her comments about being harassed when someone threw a rock through her home’s window in 2020 was understandable. That was a deplorable act by the coward who did it. Just as deplorable and cowardly as her harassment and bullying of District 3 candidate Rod Linhares for his view regarding abortion. I applaud his honesty and I hope he prevails over Lee’s puppet Adam Loraine. Since when does ones view on abortion have anything to do with running city government?
I commented before on the letters page about Lee’s conduct and self agenda and I hope that if the residents in her district don’t succeed in a recall election, that they vote her out of office in 2024. San Mateo doesn’t need a mean-spirited disrespectful person participating in our city’s decision-making process. I think former mayors Claire Mack and Maureen Freschet said as much in their letter a few weeks ago regarding Lee’s conduct. Candidly, she’s a cancer to our city due to her divisive and unethical attitude.
In district recall elections, if any resident of San Mateo can vote to recall, sign me up.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
