Editor,
I was born and raised in San Mateo County and have lived in San Mateo for over 20 years. Knowing how truly special our county and city are, is why I wholeheartedly endorse Amourence Lee for San Mateo City Council. Councilwoman Lee has earned my deep respect and friendship by exhibiting thoughtful leadership and a fresh perspective we so greatly need. I have had the opportunity to work with her in different capacities on issues like education and women’s leadership. She has been an advocate for our children, families and essential workers and is not afraid to stand up for an inclusive San Mateo. I have seen firsthand that Councilwoman Lee is a passionate leader with the strength to serve during difficult times. As a mother of a 6-year-old daughter, she is the perfect example of the representation I want my daughter to see on the dais.
Councilwoman Lee cares about building community and real relationships and has consistently stayed in contact with me to collaborate on the work I do to advocate for early care and education and women’s equality issues. In addition, she advocated for emergency relief funds for child care providers — providing an essential lifeline to our early care and learning small businesses. Her enthusiasm and compassion are needed for all San Mateo residents and I am proud to support her.
Christine Padilla
San Mateo
