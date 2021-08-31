Editor,
So, Uncle Joe, after leaving all our weaponry in Afghanistan, is now saying “No matter where you are, we will hunt you down.” After 20 years of occupation, they are going to hunt us down with the weapons we supplied them with. As Gandhi said, “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.”
Which country is the United States going to attack after 20 years in Afghanistan that only made the military contractors wealthier and our country more in danger?
Why not declare war on the United States and invest all that money we spent, $300 million a day for the last 20 years, into repairing our infrastructures, our homeless situation, the 2 in 5 American children that go hungry each night, free education from grade K through college, solar panels on every new residential and commercial development, build public transportation like bullet trains so we get off our dependency on fossil fuel, an affordable, not-for-profit, health care system, forgive college loans, instead of invading yet another country?
Trying to make a tribal society into the same corrupt democracy we see every day as our politicians vote for bills that make their bribers (election funders) richer and the American people more vulnerable only makes us more unsafe.
Our form of government is not working for the people any longer and voting only for a Democrat or Republican is destroying us, and it can destroy the entire world. Regime change should begin in America.
Cynthia Marcopulos
South San Francisco
