Editor,
If I may adapt a recent letter (“Biden the worst president ever,” January 5): It’s obvious that the writer has been drinking the Republican Kool-Aid.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Cloudy and windy with periods of rain ending for the afternoon. Potential for flooding rains. High 59F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Partly cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 50F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: January 9, 2023 @ 4:24 am
Editor,
If I may adapt a recent letter (“Biden the worst president ever,” January 5): It’s obvious that the writer has been drinking the Republican Kool-Aid.
Republicans, if left unchecked, could run this country into the ground with their prioritization of power and fealty (to a certain past president) over democracy. Under President Biden, we’ve seen significant bipartisan achievements regarding climate change, infrastructure, domestic manufacturing and progress on COVID. We have defended Ukraine and resisted the power and influence of China. Representative Pelosi’s positive achievements are too numerous to mention, but include promoting the Affordable Care Act, critical to the health care of millions of Americans, and shepherding it through Congress. Democrats’ spending may sometimes be painful for taxpayers, but much of it is necessary to support countless Americans in need of assistance.
As for “witch hunts,” the time, effort and money spent are worthwhile when one is actually seeking to hunt a (figurative) witch. And if you believe Trump was NOT responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, then you need to stop being delusional. Trump was the worst president ever, a man who is narcissistic and deluded to the point of mental illness and cares much more about his weakening grasp on power than about the Constitution or the democratic principles of this country.
Brian Wright
Belmont
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.