Editor,
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” in December 2019. Thunberg surfaced in the climate movement after she was AWOL from school sporadically to protest outside her country’s parliament. Thunberg later drew significant gatherings at international conferences and demonstrations outside Sweden.
Thunberg — a 21st-century Joan of Arc? I doubt it. Many have criticized the teenager’s persistently combative tone, but then again recall what it was like when you were 16. At 16 we are in the midst of self-discovery, as the brain continues toward maturity well into the early 20s. Adolescents are not the founts of wisdom and Thunberg’s pronouncements echo the blather of internet activists. This is not a criticism of youth but merely fact that we all progress toward adulthood in the same fashion. My criticism is of the media miscreants who exploit the Thunbergs to manipulate such unworldliness for their agendas.
This equates to activists trotting out children in media ads to opine on smoking or alleged environmental distresses. Such crusaders will leverage an adolescence’s or child’s inane innocence, unshackled of worldly perceptions to promote manifestos that youth are unable to perceive well to parrot a conjured script.
It is sad and disingenuous that we promote, and worse listen to such madness at the United Nations and broadcast such twaddle as gospel. I suggest that Thunberg desist from school truancy to learn rather than to lecture the world in what she comprehends little of and that Time magazine acquires mature discernment.
Tony Favero
Half Moon Bay
