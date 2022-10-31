In her Oct. 19 letter, Jennifer Lien criticizes Julia Mates on open space policy, saying “[Mates] thinks that risks can be solved by bells, better signs or saying ‘hello.’” This criticism misrepresents the mayor’s position and demonstrates ignorance of the innovative safety programs the mayor was referring to.
Mates supports trail safety enhancements in the draft open space master plan developed by the Parks and Recreation Commission after an exhaustive 18-month public process. These include features to slow trail traffic, improve signage, better respite/passing areas and improve sight lines.
If you want safe trails, vote for Mates because she’s calling for additional safety measures above and beyond what’s already in the plan. “Slow and Say Hello” is a trail safety education program created by the Marin Conservation League in collaboration with equestrian organizations. Trail bell programs reduce conflicts, proactively facilitate better inter-user trail use and have been successfully implemented across the Bay Area.
In contrast, Lieberman’s calls for “dividing the resource” and “hiker only trails” are unscientific, divisive and poorly-thought policies that aren’t in the City’s draft open space plan. They would tear apart the community of hikers, cyclists, dog walkers and runners who have all been sharing the trails for over 30 years. You don’t build bridges by segregating people and fostering division and resentment.
The two candidates offer very different visions on open space policy. Mates follows the science and expert recommendations and proposes innovative safety measures. Lieberman favors draconian, ham-fisted mandates that will take away our recreational freedoms.
