Editor,
Using the same stats from the CDC (Columnist Matt Grocott’s source), one can see that if we ignore suicides (a human right) there are fewer than 24,000 firearm deaths per year. That is 65.75 deaths per day. That is 1.3 deaths per day per state. That is very insignificant.
David Trabue
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.