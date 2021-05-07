Editor,
I read 'The gun issue or is it?' — Indeed (letters May 4) and am incredulous. What works out to an average of more than one firearm death every single day in every single state is “very insignificant?” Tell that to the families. Common sense gun safety laws would no doubt reduce this toll, hopefully someday to a number that truly is very insignificant.
Brian Wright
Belmont
