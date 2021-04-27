Charlton Heston once said, “There are no good guns, there are no bad guns. A gun in the hands of a bad man is a bad thing. Any gun in the hands of a good man is no threat to anyone, except bad people.”
If we agree with that statement, and I certainly do, then to address firearm deaths in America, the solution to the problem is how to keep guns out of the hands of bad people, while not infringing on the rights of good people who pose no threat to anyone, unless the threat is warranted.
In America, what is the magnitude of the problem per the numbers? To put the numbers into context, how does the United States compare to other countries? Are there causes for gun deaths taking place that need to be addressed and point to the real issue to be solved? Finally, are there cities or regions of the country where firearm deaths are more prevalent?
In answering these questions, of course there are fluctuations from year to year and, for 2020 and 2021, the data is not yet complete. Therefore, I will focus on 2019, the most recent year for which complete data is available.
On the website, USAfacts.org, there is a graph which shows the total firearm deaths in the United States: 39,707. It is certainly a large number. To give perspective, the number compares to the population of Pacifica. However, compared to the total U.S. population, it is a small percentage: 0.012%.
To make another comparison, it is not nearly the number of people who die in our country from other causes. Heart disease and cancer claim more lives in the United States than anything else. This has been the case for many years. In 2019, more than 659,000 people died from heart disease and nearly 600,000 died from cancer. Not to dismiss firearm deaths but they were not even in the top 10. Eleventh on the list were suicides at 47,500, half of which were by firearm, typically a hand gun.
One deduction we can make per the above is that more than 60% of all gun deaths in 2019 were suicides. Therefore, if we are to reduce the number of firearm deaths in the United States, addressing the issue of suicide is a good place to start, keeping in mind, half of all suicide deaths were committed by some means other than a gun.
Around the world, how does the United States compare to other countries? This is a difficult question to answer because studies tend to cherry-pick countries based on various criteria. An NPR study, for example, compared the United States to 10 other countries which have “the lowest rates of violent gun deaths worldwide.” Our number was 3.96 per 100, 000. Closest to the United States were Romania and Norway at 0.07.
However, read again the description of the data. It is labeled, “violent gun deaths.” One cannot decipher what is meant by the description. Does it include incidences of self-defense, police shootings or other justified uses of a firearm? It is not clear.
What is clear is this: other than the United Kingdom, all the other countries on the list have homogeneous populations. Included are countries like Singapore, Japan and South Korea. Could their demographics be a factor for why they have fewer “violent gun deaths?” Ours is a country with an incredibly diverse population. It certainly could play a role.
The same NPR study admits there are many other countries which have a much larger problem with gun violence than the United States. Most are in Central America and the Caribbean. Again, comparing the rates per 100,000, El Salvador has a problem 10 times worse than ours. Mexico’s is more than four times worse. The associated issues in all these countries is gang violence, drugs and human trafficking.
What we can deduce from the paragraph above is this: a country which cannot control gangs, illegal drug activity and human trafficking, also cannot control gun violence. The conclusion applies anywhere such criminal activity takes place, including the United States. A second deduction is, if we cannot control our southern border, and people from those same countries enter ours without detection, gun violence will follow.
The last question to be addressed is this: are there cities or regions of the country where firearm deaths are more prevalent? One comparison shows metro areas of the United States having 32,478 gun deaths in 2019, while non-metro areas had 7,229. It begs the question, why the stark difference? According to Wikipedia, one factor in poor urban cities is gang violence, mostly involving juvenile or young adult males. Are we seeing a common thread here? I am and it’s not the guns.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
