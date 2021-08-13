Editor,
A recent letter criticizing social media for “censorship” misinterprets both the First Amendment and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996.
The First Amendment forbids government censorship, not private-sector censorship. In fact, it grants private-sector companies the freedom to choose which material to publish or not to publish. Otherwise, the Daily Journal would be required to publish this letter or anything else I write.
Section 230 is even more misunderstood. It grants websites legal immunity for third-party content (such as Facebook posts) and preserves their freedom to moderate it. Only the content contributor is legally responsible for any libel or slander.
Even without Section 230, the First Amendment gives private-sector companies the freedom to control what they publish. In my view, the main flaw of 230 is that it unfairly makes different rules for internet media versus print and broadcast media. If my Facebook post libels someone, Facebook isn’t legally responsible. But if my Daily Journal letter libels someone, that person can hold both me and the newspaper responsible.
Tom R. Halfhill
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.