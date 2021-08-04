Editor,
By any definition, high-tech media companies are monopolistic common carriers of information like public transportation companies are for passengers. A common carrier is not allowed to discriminate against free speech or deny service.
Section 230 was passed to protect large media companies and internet providers against libel suits. But the wording in Section 230 also recognizes that these tech companies are essentially common carriers and as such can not discriminate against free speech — but they are. This is an attack on the First Amendment of our Constitution which the Justice Department should challenge in court.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
