Editor,
It’s pretty simple for me going forward toward election day; as we begin being flooded with campaign ads and election articles, I’ll be looking for answers to:
What’s the plan to mitigate the imminent pains we’re facing and will continue to face in our battle to curb inflation and reverse this recession?
What’s the plan to regain control of our southern border and to legislatively address our immigration policies going forward?
What’s should our energy plan look like going forward?
What’s the plan to investigate the politicization and possible corruption by our Justice Department and FBI corruption?
What’s our best policy positions in dealing with China going forward?
What’s the plan to ensure the upcoming election is kept honest and fair?
I look forward to reading the relative election articles you choose to run and I especially look forward to reading the letters to you from other Journal readers on these subjects.
Pelayo Carranza Jr.
South San Francisco
