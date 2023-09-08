In his two previous columns, Matt Grocott has criticized the state’s shift toward clean, electric vehicles. His argument seems largely ideological — consumers should have the “freedom” to purchase whatever vehicles they prefer and manufacturers should be able to satisfy that demand. At no point, however, does Mr. Grocott acknowledge, let alone dispute, the two primary reasons for the move to EVs — global climate change and air pollution.
Climate change, primarily caused by humans, is making the Earth uninhabitable (and expensive). Climate change is caused by greenhouse gas emissions. Sixty percent of greenhouse gas emissions in San Mateo County come from the transportation sector: primarily cars and trucks. If we care about climate change, we must move away from traditional, dirty vehicles and power our vehicles with clean energy. (Most local residents get their electricity from Peninsula Clean Energy, which offers 50% and 100% renewable sources.)
According to the American Lung Association (lung.org/research/sota/city-rankings/states/california/san-mateo), almost 60,000 (8%) San Mateo County residents have asthma, many of them children. Childhood asthma rates are higher in the lower income and diverse neighborhoods adjacent to highways. These kids are not being served by the “free market” and, thus, the government needs to take action to keep them healthy via cleaner cars.
Feel free to make ideological arguments based on “freedom,” but please acknowledge the real costs of this liberty.
The letter writer is a member of the San Mateo County Transportation Authority, Citizen Advisory Committee (speaking for himself, not for the committee).
