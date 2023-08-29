As I sit, this morning, outside a coffee shop, enjoying a perfectly clear blue sky with sunshine ablaze, across from me is a fire station. The crew has been moving their equipment around, organizing their stable of vehicles. So far, I have seen two huge pumpers, both with diesel motors, plus a standard sized fire engine, also diesel. There’s one ladder truck. It too, as you might have guessed, is diesel.
While I am taking note of this scene, passing by on the highway is a truck with a tank on the back. It hauls waste that’s been pumped from a septic tank. Behind him follows a dump truck with a CalTran’s decal on the door. Both are large trucks. Both have diesel motors.
A short while later, a school bus travels by, headed to the elementary school a mile away. It’s full of kids. Just like when I was that age, the bus they ride in is fueled by diesel.
A few months ago, the California Air Resources Board voted to ban the sale of diesel trucks in the state by 2036. Sound familiar? It should because it is similar to the action it took on passenger cars and light trucks.
However, its actions on these different but similar matters promises to have far different impacts. While there will be an impact on individuals and families when they are forced into the EV market by the government, the impact to California and its economy, its trucking industry, and to taxpayer-funded agencies will carry far greater weight.
California has 12 ports up and down the state. Huge amounts of goods are both imported and exported internationally through them. The two largest are in Southern California: the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach, through which the United States receives 50% of all its imported goods.
Here in Northern California, and the Bay Area, we have ports at Benicia, Oakland, Redwood City, Richmond, San Francisco, Stockton and West Sacramento. Regardless of what materials or goods are shipped in and out of these ports, all of them, at some point, travel by truck and every one of those trucks is diesel.
Additionally, east of California lies Reno, Nevada. Reno is a major hub for goods brought in by train and shipped out by truck. Currently, nearly all the trucks traveling out of Reno and into California are diesel. The last time I made the trip, I saw two Tesla trucks crawling up the grade on Interstate 80. The rest I passed, probably 30 to 40, were diesel.
Ask yourself, if the state is going to mandate all tractor trailer rigs to be battery electric powered, is 2036 too soon to be banning the sale of diesel? By 2042, the state’s intention is to phase out diesel entirely. To achieve this goal, it has put a target on the backs of the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. As soon as next year, any new trucks going in or out of those port facilities will have to be zero emission.
Some of the truckers operating out of Los Angeles and Long Beach are independents. There is simply no way they will be in a position to get rid of the rig they are driving and buy a new one to satisfy the mandate. Corporate outfits may have a small advantage over the independents. They may be able to phase in a new electric anytime they phase out an older diesel from their fleet.
What will this mean for California ports and the state’s economy if the transport of goods in and out are hamstrung by the loss of trucking? Did the California Air Resources Board sufficiently study the issue? Or did it simply take action based on its political ideology?
Furthermore, consider the agencies I referred to above. It will be the California taxpayer who will be forced to fund the mandated equipment these agencies will be made to buy. Everything from fire trucks to school buses, from garbage trucks to Caltrans vehicles — we will be expected to foot the bill to change them over to battery-powered electric.
Above, I also mentioned the septic company’s truck. They won’t be surprised by CARB’s mandates. They know what flows downhill and, therefore, what to expect out of Sacramento.
Let’s return to the coffee shop scene before I leave you pondering. Directly in front of me are 14 parking spaces. The lot is completely full. Of the 14 vehicles parked, one is a Tesla. I chat with the owner and ask her what she thinks of CARB’s mandates. “That’s insane,” she said. “I love my Tesla. My husband has one too but it was our choice to buy them.”
The free market. Is it still the American way?
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.