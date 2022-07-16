Editor,
Today’s Sports section (July 11) reported that Novak Djokovic had won the men’s singles tennis title at Wimbledon.
Djokovic is my tennis hero because he is unvaccinated. Had it been convenient for me I would not have gotten it either, but to get around during lockdown and enter buildings I needed a vaccine card and a mask. Draconian rules and mandates held sway. Today, when the pandemic has been over since at least March, Democrats are still talking about lockdowns and required masking and required shots for toddlers.
So Djokovic is my hero for going unvaccinated and for defying the tyranny of today’s medical “science.” Democrats in the United States would like to use the “science” to continue the tyranny, just because there’s a lot of money involved and because it is a source of power over the people. But I’m tired of the scarecrow of COVID, and most people I encounter in my daily life have also gone maskless. The virus has mutated into less virulent strains and the populace at-large has developed herd immunity. Children and young adults were never at risk of death from the beginning, which begs the question as to why schools were shut down in the first place.
So I repeat my March 31 letter at this point: If you are wearing a mask you are doing it out of irrational fear, and if you are mandating mask use and vaccines you are doing it because you are addicted to the feel of power over others.
Novak Djokovic is my hero!
James Constantino
South San Francisco
