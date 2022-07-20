Editor,
Declaring someone a “hero” in your “tennis hero” opinion in the Daily Journal July 16-17 edition because he refuses to be vaccinated or wearing a mask is “behind the moon,” dear Mr. James Constantino!
Unfortunately, the fact is that the COVID pandemic is far from over and variants develop continuously. The wise and rational person will try every precaution and get vaccinated, avoid crowds and wear a face mask. It is not only because the government recommends this but because we want us and others to stay healthy and be alive. Vaccinations are researched and given for a purpose starting with vaccinating children for mumps, measles, whooping cough, polio, etc.
When I was a child these protective vaccinations did not exist yet! And, yes, I got mumps and whooping cough. It was no fun when at Easter I was all bundled up, nearly looking like the Easter bunny (haha, funny memories). Or when I had to drink horrible tasting goat milk to help with the whooping cough.
There are vaccinations for malaria, yellow fewer and so many other diseases. They protect, avoid or make a disease less serious and complicated.
We have choice. Let‘s make healthy reasonable choices!
Susanne Thiel
Foster City
