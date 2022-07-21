In response to the letter, “Tennis Hero,” which praises Djokovic for being unvaccinated: I truly do not understand how or why anyone can be so cavalier about risking other people’s lives. When you refuse to take basic precautions such as getting vaccinated during a global pandemic and masking in crowded situations, you are risking people’s lives.
My wife was undergoing chemo during the pandemic and I lived in constant fear. At the least, if I got it, who would care for her while I quarantined, and at worst if she got it, it could hasten her death. Every day that we had together was precious to me.
I mask up when its crowded not necessarily because I am afraid of getting COVID myself (being vaccinated, I am unlikely to have a life-threatening case), but because I respect that other people have conditions that do not allow them to get vaccinated. And because every person who incubates and spreads the virus adds to the new mutations of the virus. It can still come back strong in an even more deadly form.
It is hard to fathom that the vaccine deniers are still going strong in their erroneous beliefs even after so many millions of lives have been saved with the vaccine. And for God’s sake people, mask up when its crowded! We are not done with this pandemic yet.
