Hmm, where to begin in response to recent letters? First came “The Electoral College thwarts leftism” on July 15. The writer espouses his fondness for the Electoral College, which “is the last bastion against out-of-control leftism.” Perhaps he’s been too busy to realize that it’s rightism that’s out of control lately, and that the Electoral College is actually a bastion against democracy, overturning the popular vote in multiple recent presidential elections.
Then comes “Tennis hero” on July 16, where the writer praises tennis star Novax Jokervic for his anti-vax stance, decries the so-called tyranny of rules and mandates that saved many lives, and casts doubt on (real! actual!) science that supported those rules. He further states that the pandemic has been over since at least March, so apparently has been living in a cave during the recent surge from yet another variant, and incredulously claims that recent variants are less virulent and that herd immunity has been achieved. The pandemic is most certainly not over, but would be if more people had been vaccinated. The fact that it is not is a source of ongoing frustration for those of us of sound mind.
