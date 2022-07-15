Editor,
I want you to know that the U.S. is a republic sympathetic to small states, not a democracy that loves big cities.
The small states and I love the Electoral College because it’s the last bastion against out-of-control leftism. New York, Los Angeles and Chicago (I was born there) may not like the E.C., but they should deal with it. Like it or not.
Mark Krvavica
San Jose
