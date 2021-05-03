Editor,
On Wednesday, April 28, Senate Democrats, alongside Republican representatives, passed a vote to restore restrictions on the emissions of the climate-warming pollutant, methane.
While this significant step toward combating the climate crisis sparks optimism, I think that national policies alone are insufficient to combat the climate crisis. At a grassroots level, fighting global warming is an individual responsibility that each citizen must undertake, from recycling used batteries to reducing our own carbon emissions. A healthy future for this planet depends on each one of us; it is a team, global effort.
Ashley Hung
Palo Alto
Hello, Ashley
I agree. We can all do more to improve our world.
