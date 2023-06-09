Regarding your story, “Filling classrooms” in the June 6 edition of the Daily Journal, according to ed-data.org, that school district enrollment has steadily declined from 8,707 students in the 2017-18 school year to 7,933 in 2021-22 (latest figures) for Census Day Enrollment.
Based on your numbers of teachers and students, it looks like the teacher/student ratio is about 18 students per teacher.
It’s my understanding that small class sizes are only advantageous in grades K-third. Increasing class sizes would go a long way to solve the teacher storage “problem.”
And with a decline of 961 students, the district should have closed two to three schools, freeing those funds for higher teacher salaries and benefits.
We’re always hearing teachers are underpaid, so close a couple of schools and use those saved funds to pay teachers more!
What they should be focused on is test scores: English (49.08%) below-grade level and 60.93% below-grade level in math.
This is a school district that has failed their students!
The letter writer is the president of the Silicon Valley Taxpayers Association.
