Editor,
As a longtime San Mateo resident, I support Adam Loraine for San Mateo City Council due to his relevant experience, creative problem-solving and responsiveness to resident concerns, among other desirable qualities.
Adam was raised in San Mateo and has lived here for many years. His extensive experience as a member of the Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission makes him particularly qualified to address and help solve various issues such as the state-mandated increase in housing units. For example, he looks to general plan zoning as a possible means to encourage developers to convert underused areas, such as ground level parking lots and aging office parks, into new housing and mixed-use opportunities rather than having inappropriate development that would drastically transform neighborhoods (The latter is a real possibility due to the “builder’s remedy” the state can impose if a city does not come up with solutions in a timely manner).
Of the two candidates on the ballot for San Mateo City Council District 5, Adam is the only Democrat. He is also the one on record as supporting California Proposition 1, Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom. Adam’s opponent works for the San Francisco Archdiocese in “development” (fundraising). The San Francisco Archdiocese has stated that its top priority this election cycle is defeating Proposition 1. (Hence there are anti-Prop. 1 signs posted at St. Gregory’s in District 5.) Is this what the residents of District 5 residents want? If not, please vote for Adam Loraine.
Nancy Gogan
San Mateo
