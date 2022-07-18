Editor,
In the July 14 Daily Journal, Mark Hinkle of the Silicon Valley Taxpayers Association argued against passage of the South San Francisco Unified School District’s proposed November bond measure. Hinkle used a combination of half-truths and at least one outright falsehood to influence a vote against improving some of the most-critical infrastructure in our communities.
For example, Hinkle wrote that spending per student for SSFUSD is 109% of the statewide average, yet neglected to mention that the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Mateo County is 233% more than the California average! So, of course, SSFUSD needs to pay more to attract staff (salaries are 80% of our school district’s budget).
He criticized the last SSFUSD bond, from 12 years ago, by suggesting we are asking “to solve the same issues ... again.” In fact, the 2022 bond is designed to fix issues that weren’t addressed by the first bond. We have 16 active campuses, and the 2010 bond could only go so far.
Finally, noting declining enrollment, Hinkle makes up an assertion that “Parent are voting with their feet and removing their children from this failure of a school district.” U.S. Census data shows the true cause of enrollment decline is that there are more than 3,000 fewer children living in the district now than in 2010. Housing costs are the primary driver of that exodus.
SSFUSD’s K-12 bond burden is the lowest in San Mateo County. If this bond measure passes, it would still have the third-lowest burden. It’s time to repair and replace decrepit infrastructure. I urge the passage of the SSFUSD facilities upgrade bond in November.
John Baker
South San Francisco
Baker is president of the South San Francisco Unified School District’s Board, but is not writing on its behalf. This response was written, uncompensated, on his own time.
