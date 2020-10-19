Editor,

The San Mateo City Council opposes Measure Y and prefers to use the general plan process. I’ve attended some of these types of sessions and I have not been pleased.

One workshop started with a consultant proclaiming the market demands higher density. No justification, no explanation, no persuasion. The attendees were told we would work in groups at tables that had a map of the city and a pile of Legos. We would put rows of Legos in areas where taller buildings might be appropriate, perhaps, say, around Central Park or the train station, hint-hint.

Someone stood up to speak in favor of shorter buildings. Sorry, not allowed. No public comments. End of discussion. So we sat at our tables and played with our Legos. You didn’t get any atta-boys if you didn’t put some Legos on the map.

Councilman Rick Bonilla and Ron Munekawa from the planning department were there. I suggested they talk privately with the folks who wanted to speak. They declined. Those folks could speak at a subsequent meeting, they were trying to hijack this meeting.

City officials use these “visioning” or “consensus building” sessions to influence public opinion, to cajole a relatively small group of people to concur with decisions that officials have already made. Search for these terms on web for details. I prefer straight talk, plain dealing, citizen to citizen conversation.

As for this election, if you prefer shorter buildings, vote no on Measure R and yes on Measure Y.

Jack Daane

San Mateo

(1) comment

Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway

Great letter Jack, thank you for illustrating how silly the pro density and congestion attitudes emanating out of city hall. Our council members are mad at the people they govern over in San Mateo and they initiated Measure R to confuse us in attempt to shoot down a San Mateo voter Measure Y. People of San Mateo need to realize the current occupants of city hall do not like us and want to force high density housing down our throats whether we like it or not. We are much easier to control when we are packed together in population zones of their choosing.

Report Add Reply

