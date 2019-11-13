Editor,
As an eighth-generation Californian, I can sympathize with Christopher Conway’s letter to the editor, “A significant moment,” in the Nov. 11 edition of the Daily Journal. I, too, have trouble recognizing the state I have grown up in; however, I also have had difficulty recognizing the America I grew up in since the significant moment of Jan. 20, 2017.
David Amaral
San Mateo
