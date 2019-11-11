Editor,
In 2018, voters crushed Proposition 10, a ballot measure by tenant activists and certain members of our state legislature to expand rent control in the entire state of California. As threatened, California state Sen. Scott Weiner and Assemblyman David Chiu, tenant activists and others did not take no for an answer. Our state Legislature with an assist from our new governor, signed into law the explicit confiscation of private property rights.
Passage of Assembly Bill 1482 effectively ended rights of property owners by our state government. This was a bill that clearly penalized one group in our community to benefit another. Boom — just like that, it’s law. Nothing you can do about it.
With Sacramento’s overreach as a one-party juggernaut in Sacramento and the legislative theft we just witnessed, local city councils jumped on the bandwagon and created their own legislation. My own city council of San Mateo just voted 4-0 on a new patch in case any property owners tried to bring their rents to market even though the law as written is retroactive (“San Mateo renters get protection” in the Nov. 7 edition of the Daily Journal).
Now, California is not only a sanctuary for those breaking our federal immigration laws, as we now believe that the confiscation of private property rights is perfectly acceptable. Knowing when one is defeated, I have to capitulate and face the reality that citizens of this state have lost all power in creating policy. To me, this moment is both sad and significant. As a sixth-generation Californian, I no longer recognize the state I was raised in.
Christopher Conway
San Mateo
