We have been on lockdown in San Mateo County for about three weeks under stricter and stricter rules of conduct and protection standards. We delivered our taxes to our accountant on the coast by Half Moon Bay; and were dumbfounded at the clarity of our views and the colors of the hills and sky. The Pacific beaches and ocean looked extraordinary pristine in every possible way. I questioned Nuala, my intelligent and lovely wife — if she had ever seen such colors in the water, land and sky? “Do you want to know why everything is so splendid?” she exclaimed, “Because, there are almost no airplanes in the sky; and very few cars on the roads. This is how the world looks without the nasty particles of pollution.” She was right as usual.
Thomas and Nuala Dietrich
San Bruno
