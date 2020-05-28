Editor,
Regarding “New life for project at El Rancho Inn,” Daily Journal Tuesday, May 26, 2020, by Austin Walsh, the Millbrae Planning Commission are selling the residents down the drain AGAIN.
It appears they are willing to change our quality of life to boost their egos make their claim to fame. Millbrae does not need any more apartments or hotels. The Gateway project was supposed to solve that issue, but I see pride and greed has taken over at the expense of the Millbrae residents. The El Rancho Motel and Restaurant, aside from being unique and well known, happens to be one of, if not, the busiest motels in Millbrae.
All we ever hear about is the water shortage, traffic congestion, overpopulation, etc. I wonder where these statements and facts fit in with the Millbrae Planning Commission. With all the new developments going on between San Bruno, Burlingame, Belmont and San Carlos, it amazes me that we need more housing.
The Planning Commission must think that we need to “keep up with the Joneses,” well, we don’t. None of the aforementioned projects have been filled to capacity, neither will any new development. People are not going to start relocating to Millbrae because after COVID-19, many will be working from home, and will not need to move, more or less move to a city that offers absolutely nothing in the way of shopping or dinning.
Millbrae has lost Shaw’s, Orchard Supply and the theater. Wake up Planning Commission, don’t destroy something good for a shot in the dark.
E. Picchi Sr.
Millbrae
