Editor,
In his May 28 letter to the editor, E. Picchi Sr. claims amazement that we need more housing. It is my fault for not following our government guidelines to only have one or two children (oh wait, that was China). Well I have four and they all need somewhere to live and at various points in their lives that means not with me or their mother.
His other claim was that no one would want to move to Millbrae because A). More folks will be working from home and B). The city offers nothing in the way of shopping or dining. Where are these new at-homers going to work? At home, hmmm.
Last I checked Safeway and Trader Joe’s are doing fine and the restaurants will come back. As far as his linking the loss of Shaw’s, OSH, and the theater to his claim that the Planning Commission has been sleeping, well I almost nodded off at that point as the correlation eludes me.
Change is hard to accept for some folks, but it is inevitable. Remember how great it was 30 years ago? Believe it or not, we will all be saying that again 30 years from now. Carpe diem!
Gus Sinks
San Bruno
