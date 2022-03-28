Editor,
If it’s yellow, let it mellow. We save water in 2007 and since then I still do. This is our drinking water quality, we can all save water and must. Fewer showers are easy to do, we have cities in Southern California desalinating ocean water, we live in a desert climate and must adapt to that reality. We were blessed with recent rain and I see the happy plants today. We all know small ways to save water and it is up to us to change now.
Joanne Rovno
San Mateo
