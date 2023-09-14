The spokesperson for the development goes on to say: “The company is struggling to reel in interest ... this is really the new reality of traditional office space.”
Your article then said: “Since the 1 billion development was completed in April, the office space has remained vacant.”
Our towns are being transformed from individual communities into sanctuaries for high-rise developments that, evidently, remain vacant.
The bottom floor at San Bruno’s Aperture (400 San Mateo Ave.) has yet to attract a tenant. We have seen (finally!) a long-vacant site at El Camino Real and Spruce Avenue moving forward several times. Yet, it remains empty.
Somehow, and somewhere, someone’s making money. Unfortunately, the citizens are not gaining much of anything including our quality of life.
