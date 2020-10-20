Editor,
On her campaign disclosure filing (Form 497) dated Oct. 9, Candidate Amourence Lee reported receiving a campaign donation for $4,922.76 from a Political Action Committee (PAC).
PACs may spend as much as they want for or against any candidate. By law, these expenditures must be uncoordinated and independent. For direct contributions, however, San Mateo has a strict contribution limit of $1,000 from organizations.
Filing Form 497 implies that candidate Lee coordinated with the PAC to send out a mailer. She also has stated publicly that, because she designated the contribution as “in kind,” it was not subject to the limits.
The decision to accept this contribution should raise red flags because one of the following must be true:
1). Candidates can willfully misclassify a large donation as “in kind” to skirt our city’s contribution limits and ensure they could coordinate with a PAC — leaving the door open for blatant, serious campaign violations; or
2). Candidates can exploit this huge loophole in our contribution laws, meaning that any candidate can accept unlimited contributions from any PAC (as long as the contribution was designated “in kind”).
This has never been done in the history of San Mateo.
Our city attorney has determined that this matter is serious enough to refer it to the District Attorney’s Office for investigation. In the interest of transparency and fairness to the other candidates, I sincerely hope that District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe’s team expedites this investigation and findings.
Thomas Morgan
San Mateo
