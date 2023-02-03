Mark Simon’s Jan. 19, 2023, column on Republicans on the Peninsula prompted a response. Neither party should hope for the demise of the other. Our country has prospered when both parties are engaged in healthy debate to solve big problems. The role of both parties is to be a voice for the people. Unfortunately, Proposition 14 installed a top-two vote receiver system, essentially eliminating a candidate from each party in the primaries, which has led to one-party rule — an antithesis to democracy.
In California, this has led to a majority Democratic Legislature and governor, which has turned a projected budget surplus of $97.5 billion to a deficit of $22.5 billion. Further, the exodus of California companies and families to other states has also eliminated much-needed tax revenue for social programs.
The Democratic Party’s fascination with turning crime, homelessness, drugs, immigration and climate change into political issues as opposed to social solutions is wearing thin on voters. Identity politics and name calling has driven many to hide behind a No Party Preference designation.
Hopefully, the issue of education will energize Republicans, independents and Democrats alike. Our schools rank 44th in the country. Declining core curriculum, dismantling of merit-based education and divisive curriculum with inappropriate gender studies are driving a wedge between students, parents and teachers.
History has shown moving the pendulum to one extreme or the other is never sustainable. The past is not always a window to the future.
Hi, Daniel...
Wow. You said a lot. Some I agree with and some... eh, not so much.
I was a card carrying, bag totin' Democrat for 30 years. I don't want to say "the party left me"... it's too much of a cliche, but I did leave 15 years before the WalkAway campaign started. I'm not hiding behind my NPP choice, and I would welcome the opportunity to affiliate with a party that represents me. I don't know if that will happen.
I like the optimism in your statement, "Our country has prospered when both parties are engaged in healthy debate to solve big problems." I agree that education is a big problem that needs our attention right away and could benefit from a healthy debate.
