Mark Simon’s Jan. 19, 2023, column on Republicans on the Peninsula prompted a response. Neither party should hope for the demise of the other. Our country has prospered when both parties are engaged in healthy debate to solve big problems. The role of both parties is to be a voice for the people. Unfortunately, Proposition 14 installed a top-two vote receiver system, essentially eliminating a candidate from each party in the primaries, which has led to one-party rule — an antithesis to democracy.

Ray Fowler
Ray Fowler

Hi, Daniel...

Wow. You said a lot. Some I agree with and some... eh, not so much.

I was a card carrying, bag totin' Democrat for 30 years. I don't want to say "the party left me"... it's too much of a cliche, but I did leave 15 years before the WalkAway campaign started. I'm not hiding behind my NPP choice, and I would welcome the opportunity to affiliate with a party that represents me. I don't know if that will happen.

I like the optimism in your statement, "Our country has prospered when both parties are engaged in healthy debate to solve big problems." I agree that education is a big problem that needs our attention right away and could benefit from a healthy debate.

